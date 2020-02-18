Early voting for Texas Primary Election kicks off

WESLACO – Early voting started Tuesday for the Texas Primary Election.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza says voting early gives voters more time to go through the ballot, as well as avoid long lines.

Voting early also gives citizens the chance to cast a ballot in a number of locations, as opposed to Election Day when voters must go to their specific precinct, Garza explained.

Citizens can vote at any of the designated locations – Cameron County has 17 and Hidalgo has 28 to choose from.

