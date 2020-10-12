x

Early voting starts on Tuesday, Oct. 13: Here are some things you need to know

Monday, October 12 2020

Early voting in Texas begins on Tuesday, Oct. 13.  

Some elections sites this year will be offering curbside voting due to the pandemic. A record number of mail-in ballots is also expected this year. 

In order to cast a vote, you must bring a photo ID.

Here are some important dates to remember:

  • Early voting is from Oct. 13 to Oct. 30.

  • The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 23.

  • Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

