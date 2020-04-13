Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 18 people

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Strong storms pounding the Deep South have killed at least 18 people in three states and sending more than a dozen to hospitals. The Chattanooga, Tennessee area appeared to be particularly hard-hit, with search and rescue teams responding to hundreds of calls for help. Ten states have been under flash flood, tornado and thunderstorm warnings and watches overnight and around 750,000 people are waking up without electricity. Homes have been damaged by the hundreds from Louisiana and Arkansas to the Carolinas. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency, saying “this is not how anyone wants to celebrate Easter.” The National Weather Service said the severe weather is now moving into the mid-Atlantic region.

