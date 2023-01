EDC allocates grant to revitalize Harlingen businesses

Harlingen business owners now have the opportunity to give their exteriors a makeover.

It is all part of the city's Economic Development Corporation's plan to revitalize Harlingen.

The EDC is setting aside $150,000 for the projects.

They will match the property owner's investments up to $10,000 per business.

The money can be used for exterior renovations, landscaping, signage, and more.