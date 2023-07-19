Edcouch police: 4-year-old crash victim undergoes surgery

A crash in Edcouch sent three people to the hospital, their conditions are currently unknown.

Edcouch police captain Andrew Perez said one of the victims was a 4-year-old boy who underwent surgery Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 107 and Mile 2 on Tuesday. Perez said an 87-year-old woman died, and a second woman is still hospitalized.

Perez said they were both traveling in the same vehicle, and the second vehicle was carrying a female and the little boy.