Edcouch Police to Enforce Teen Curfew Ordinance

EDCOUCH – The Edcouch police chief says they will be enforcing the city’s teen curfew.

Chief Eloy Cardenas says the city’s curfew ordinance will be strictly enforced this holiday season.

From Sunday through Thursday, unsupervised children 16 and younger will have to be off the streets by 10 p.m.

The fines for this ordinance violation can start at $200 and upwards.

Cardenas says they are trying to keep teens out of trouble during their winter break from school.

