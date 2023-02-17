x

Edinburg airport closed due to nearby grass fire

2 hours 46 minutes ago Friday, February 17 2023 Feb 17, 2023 February 17, 2023 7:36 PM February 17, 2023 in News - Local

A grass fire near the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg is shutting the airport down for the next few hours, according to a city spokesperson. 

The grass fire broke out on the airport’s south side Friday at around 4 p.m. when a pickup truck driving through the dry grass caught on fire, according to Edinburg spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma.

The runway is shut down and the airport will remain closed through 9 p.m., Lerma added.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days