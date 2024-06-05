Edinburg auto-pedestrian crash leaves 62-year-old man in critical condition
Edinburg police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that left a 62-year-old man in critical condition.
Officers and investigators responded to the 1700 block of West University Drive on Tuesday at around 8:50 p.m.
City of Edinburg Spokesperson Roxanne Lerma said preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Ford Focus, driven by an 18-year-old man, was traveling near the 1700 block of West University Drive as they approached the Sugar Road intersection.
The 62-year-old pedestrian was crossing University Drive from the center median towards the Burger King parking lot when he was struck by the Ford Focus. The pedestrian was not using a crosswalk.
Lerma said the pedestrian was taken to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in critical condition.
