Edinburg boutique offering additional discount during tax-free holiday weekend

A boutique store in the city of Edinburg is offering discounts to customers hoping to save on back to school shopping.

Friday marks the start of the tax-free holiday weekend where customers can purchase less than $100 in select items such as new clothes, shoes, backpacks and school supplies without paying sales taxes.

Olive Tree Boutique Owner Cynthia Martinez said she wants shoppers to come into her store and get a good bargain, and is offering an additional 10% discount on purchases.

“We work a lot with the community… so we have shoes, we have bags, we have backpacks, everything that you could think that they would need for back to school we have,” Martinez said.

The sales tax holiday ends at midnight on Sunday.

Click here for a list of school supplies that qualify for the tax-free holiday weekend sale.

Click here for a list of clothing and footwear that qualify for the tax-free holiday weekend sale.