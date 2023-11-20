Edinburg Cares Food Drive hopes to feed 1,000 families

The city of Edinburg is partnering up with the local school district and HEB in an effort to help 1,000 families enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

The city's recreation manager, Anthony Davila, says they want to help relieve some of the pressure for the families this holiday season.

The families have been pre-selected by the Edinburg school district.

Volunteers have already put together 1,500 bags filled with rice, canned goods and other non-perishable food items.

The selected families will each get a turkey and a food basket.

Families in Edinburg can call 956-381-5631 to be added to the waitlist to receive the food.

