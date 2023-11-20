x

Edinburg Cares Food Drive hopes to feed 1,000 families

Monday, November 20 2023
By: Brenda Villa

The city of Edinburg is partnering up with the local school district and HEB in an effort to help 1,000 families enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

The city's recreation manager, Anthony Davila, says they want to help relieve some of the pressure for the families this holiday season.

The families have been pre-selected by the Edinburg school district.

Volunteers have already put together 1,500 bags filled with rice, canned goods and other non-perishable food items.

The selected families will each get a turkey and a food basket. 

Families in Edinburg can call 956-381-5631 to be added to the waitlist to receive the food.

