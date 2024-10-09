Edinburg celebra evento de Noche Nacional 2024
La ciudad de Edinburg celebra el evento de la Noche Nacional 2024, organizado por la oficina del Sheriff del condado Hidalgo.
Una noche nacional en la que se dan citan no solo las fuerzas de la ley y el orden, sino que también sirve de enlace con la comunidad.
Para más información, haga clic aquí
More News
News Video
-
DPS: Valluco gang member arrested on human smuggling charge after high-speed chase...
-
Second annual Avocado Festival set for Saturday
-
Valley Baptist Medical Center using new mammogram machine to better detect breast...
-
Retired Texas Ranger returns to stand in Cameron County murder trial
-
Cameron County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested after breaking into home with machete
Sports Video
-
Band of the Week - Donna North High School
-
Playmakers - Week 6 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Playmakers - Week 6 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
Mission Veterans volleyball stays undefeated in district with win over Mission
-
McAllen High takes down Nikki Rowe in district volleyball battle