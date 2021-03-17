Edinburg CISD administers nearly 3,3000 COVID vaccines

The Edinburg school district administered nearly 3,300 COVID-19 vaccines in the last two days.

The process, which started Tuesday morning, continued Wednesday as the district administered 350 Moderna vaccines by the hour. 2,200 of those vaccines were given out Tuesday, and the district is expected to administer another 1,000 doses Wednesday, making sure nothing is left to waste.

Edinburg CISD is a state-authorized vaccine hub that has more than 53 in-house registered nurses to administer the vaccines.

“And not only us. The county helped, the city of Edinburg helped, there's a variety of people who helped,” Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas said. “We will have vaccinated probably close to 3,300 individuals."

A majority of those vaccinated include those aged 50 and older, teachers and staff and others under 50 with underlying health conditions, Salinas said.

“My priority right now is trying to keep our community safe,” Salinas said. “We have the facilities, trained staff, I want to help. I want to help the hospitals and county they need help."

Edinburg CISD is currently waiting for updates on more vaccine shipments from the state. All updates will be posted on their social media pages.