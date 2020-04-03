Edinburg CISD donate supplies to local children’s hospital

EDINBURG – Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District made a big donation of supplies to a local hospital.

Protective gowns, hair covers, safety glasses and 200 N95 masks were donated to Edinburg Children’s Hospital.

Staffers from the school district gathered up all the gear now that schools are closed.

“We sent out crews to all our 43 campuses, and we cleaned up our closets, our storage areas, in every nurse's office,” said Superintendent Gilbert Garza, Jr.

Garza says staffers kept enough to cover the schools for two weeks.