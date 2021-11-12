x

Edinburg CISD holding vaccine clinic for kids 5-11 on Saturday

Photo credit: Edinburg CISD

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District will hold a vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11 on Saturday. 

The clinic will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Edinburg Activity Center. 

The district will also be offering first, second and booster shots for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. 

The clinic will be on a first-come, first-served basis. 

The district asks residents to bring a vaccination card or picture of previous doses, if necessary. 

For more information, call 956-289-2300 ext. 2027. 

