Edinburg CISD holding vaccine clinic for kids 5-11 on Saturday

Photo credit: Edinburg CISD

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District will hold a vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11 on Saturday.

The clinic will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Edinburg Activity Center.

The district will also be offering first, second and booster shots for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

The clinic will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The district asks residents to bring a vaccination card or picture of previous doses, if necessary.

For more information, call 956-289-2300 ext. 2027.