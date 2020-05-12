Edinburg CISD prepares forgraduation following easing lockdown measures

As plans for some Rio Grande Valley district’s graduations are underway, students who are weeks away from walking across the stage shared their excitement.

Edinburg North High School student, Melody Hernandez, says the thought of not having a graduation was like having years of hard work slip away.

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District announced an outdoor ceremony for the first time in 20 years.

The district will be following safety rules such as having students on the field spread out and only allowing two tickets per family.

The graduation is scheduled for June at the Richard Flores Stadium

