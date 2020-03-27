Edinburg CISD schools closed for regular instruction until further notice

EDINBURG – All campuses in the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District will now be closed for regular instruction until further notice.

Interim Superintendent Gilbert Garza Jr. released a statement Friday saying the decision was made due to health-related information from officials regarding the coronavirus.

Garza says meal and packet pickups will continue. He added teachers and staff will also continue to conduct distance learning for students and parents.