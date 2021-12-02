Edinburg CISD students receiving vaccinations at district clinics

With more than 4,000 vaccines already in the arms of 5 to 11-year-olds at Edinburg CISD, the district said they expect those numbers to go up as Christmas approaches.

The school district held multiple vaccine clinics for students in that age range Tuesday.

"We have been seeing our parents coming in, they want to see their children fully vaccinated," Edinburg CISD Director of Health Services Diana Davila said.

Since vaccines were approved for this age group in early November, Davila said they're vaccinating about 1,000 students a week.

"Parents are going into the holidays knowing that their kids will be a lot safer,” Davila said.

With the emergence of the omicron variant, Davila said she knows parents will have questions, but expects the steady flow of vaccinations will continue.

The district will be holding vaccine clinics for students, parents, and the general public this week.