Edinburg CISD to hold second dose COVID-19 clinic Wednesday

Credit: MGN Online

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District will host a second dose COVID-19 community vaccine clinic from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, at the Richard R. Flores Stadium located at 1800 South Stadium Drive.

According to a news release from the district, the clinic is only for individuals who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Vela High School on March 17.

A COVID-19 vaccination card and a photo ID are required for a second dose.

The vaccine clinic is a joint effort between Edinburg CISD, the Hidalgo County Health Department, and the city of Edinburg.

Staff from all three entities will administer 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.