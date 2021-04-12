Edinburg CISD to hold second dose COVID-19 clinic Wednesday
The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District will host a second dose COVID-19 community vaccine clinic from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, at the Richard R. Flores Stadium located at 1800 South Stadium Drive.
According to a news release from the district, the clinic is only for individuals who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Vela High School on March 17.
A COVID-19 vaccination card and a photo ID are required for a second dose.
The vaccine clinic is a joint effort between Edinburg CISD, the Hidalgo County Health Department, and the city of Edinburg.
Staff from all three entities will administer 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.
