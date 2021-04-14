Edinburg CISD to distribute 4,000 wristbands for Moderna vaccine clinics

Photo Credit :Edinburg CISD

Edinburg CISD will distribute 4,000 wristbands starting at 12 p.m. Wednesday April 14 at the Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg.

Officials say they will distribute wristbands to anyone 18 and older on a first-come, first-served basis.

Recipients must bring a photo ID to obtain a wristband.

The clinics will take place Thursday, April 15 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday, April 16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.