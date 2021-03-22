x

Edinburg CISD to host second dose COVID-19 community vaccination clinic Friday

7 hours 57 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, March 22 2021 Mar 22, 2021 March 22, 2021 2:35 PM March 22, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
Credit: US Army National Guard / Kristina Kranz / MGN Online

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District in collaboration with the Hidalgo County Health Department and the city of Edinburg, will host a second dose COVID-19 community vaccination clinic from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26 at the Richard R. Flores Stadium located at 1800 South Stadium Drive. 

The clinic is only for individuals who received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Vela High School on Feb. 26.

Those attending the event are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card and a photo ID to receive the second dose. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days