Edinburg City Manager Resigns
EDINBURG – The city of Edinburg is searching for a new city manager.
Pilar Rodriguez, the current city manager, is leaving to return to his position as executive director at the Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority.
Rodriguez was appointed in June when the previous city manager resigned.
Watch the video above for more information.
