Edinburg City Manager Resigns

5 years 3 months 1 week ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 September 18, 2018 12:10 PM September 18, 2018 in News

EDINBURG – The city of Edinburg is searching for a new city manager.

Pilar Rodriguez, the current city manager, is leaving to return to his position as executive director at the Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority.

Rodriguez was appointed in June when the previous city manager resigned. 

Watch the video above for more information.  

