Edinburg COVID-19 Drive-Thru testing site closing Friday due to expected cold weather

With a cold front is expected to drop temperatures in the Rio Grande Valley on Friday, officials announced the COVID-19 testing site in the city of Edinburg will be closed that day.

The site located at the Edinburg Municipal Park will re-open on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 8 a.m. according to the city of Edinburg.

Those with appointments scheduled for Friday may go to the site anytime on Thursday, Jan. 20, to get tested, the news release stated.

