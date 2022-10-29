x

Edinburg detention officer charged with oppression, placed on leave

2 hours 11 minutes 29 seconds ago Saturday, October 29 2022 Oct 29, 2022 October 29, 2022 4:08 PM October 29, 2022 in News - Local

A detention officer was charged Saturday with official oppression after he was accused of slapping a teen detained by the Edinburg Police Department, according to a news release.

Roberto Guerra, a detention specialist for the Edinburg Police Department, allegedly slapped a 16-year-old boy at the police department’s juvenile processing center on Monday, October 3.

Guerra had his bond set at $2,500 and is currently on administrative leave without pay, the news release stated.

 

