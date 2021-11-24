Edinburg fire chief offer safety tips for holiday cooking

The National Fire Protection Association says Thanksgiving Day has the largest number of cooking fires, with over three times the daily average.

But there are steps you can take to keep you and your loved ones safe. It can come down to something as simple as changing a set of batteries.

“A lot of people have smoke detectors, but interesting enough, a lot of people have taken the batteries out or they’re not functional because they’re old,” said Edinburg fire Chief Shawn Snider.

Snider says a working smoke detector can be the difference between a happy Thanksgiving and a tragic one.

“Smoke detectors are your best defense to make sure you have the first potential opportunity to realize there’s something wrong going on in the home,” Snider said.

He recommends that you replace them if they’re ten years or older, or change out the batteries if you haven't’ already done so twice this year.

Other cooking safety tips include:

• Don’t overload your cooking equipment unless it can handle it.

Don’t overload your cooking equipment unless it can handle it. • Turn your pot handles toward the back of the stove

Turn your pot handles toward the back of the stove • Don’t leave cooking food unattended

Don’t leave cooking food unattended • If a fire does occur, get everyone out and call the fire department

Another important thing to remember is if you’re feeling sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID, you shouldn’t attend or host any gathering.