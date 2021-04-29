Edinburg holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Edinburg school district and the city of Edinburg are currently holding a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The vaccine clinic is happening until 3 p.m. Thursday, April 29 at the Richard R. Flores Stadium –located at 1800 S. Stadium Dr. It is one of two remaining clinics happening this week in Edinburg.

The city will hold another vaccine clinic Saturday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Edinburg north High School located at 3101 N. Closner Blvd.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed to those 18 years and older on a first come, first serve basis. Walk-ins are welcome and IDs and pre-registrations aren’t required.