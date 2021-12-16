Edinburg library holds book giveaway for children ahead of holidays

It was a rare moment when things didn’t have to be quiet at the library.

More than 500 books were donated by the South Texas Literacy Coalition as part of an ongoing tradition put on by the city of Edinburg.

Children were able to get their hands on a new book on Wednesday.

“It makes me very happy to be able to provide this opportunity to the children, especially because some of them have never been at a library,” said Viviana Caballero, children's supervisor at Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library. “Some of them don’t own a book at home and we are happy that the city of Edinburg is able to provide this opportunity for them.”

While some children may have been more soft-spoken, the in-person annual tradition is continuing to bring families together.

“The interaction with other family member— that’s why we are here,” Caballero said. “To provide that opportunity for them.”