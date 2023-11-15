Edinburg neighborhood gets streetlights after push from residents

Children in a north San Carlos colonia are now able to play outside a little longer after the sun sets thanks to eight streetlights that are now lighting up their neighborhood.

"[It's] more safe, more calm, I go out and see everything is fine and calm," resident Carmen Miranda said.

Miranda has lived at the colonia for 13 years, and she says her kids are happy about the new streetlights.

The new lights are the result of a team effort between Hidalgo County Precinct 4, the non-profit group Arise Adelante and residents.

"I feel very happy because one of my jobs is to advocate for the community," Arise Adelante member Andrea Landeros said.

The non-profit collected signatures from homeowners who were in favor of the streetlights. At least 75 percent of people who lived in the area needed to sign on.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres says the project cost over $20,000 and is paid for with taxpayer dollars.

Homeowners will be responsible for the yearly electricity bill for the streetlights, which will cost anywhere between $18 and $75. The cost will show up on their property tax statement.

Torres says this is not the last neighborhood that is going to get lights.

Residents who would like their neighborhood to have some streetlights can call their local precinct to participate in the Hidalgo County Streetlight program.

Watch the video above for the full story.