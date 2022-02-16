Edinburg PD investigate hit-and-run crash on Expressway 281

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened Wednesday morning in Edinburg.

According to a news release from the city, the crash occurred after 6 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the 5300 block of South Expressway 281.

“When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a white Ford Expedition on its side. They also saw that the 30-year-old female driver had been ejected from her vehicle,” the news release said. “Through the investigation, officers learned that the driver of the Ford Expedition was attempting to change lanes when she collided with a white construction pick-up truck towing a black trailer. The collision caused the Ford Expedition to strike the concrete barrier and then flip on its side.”

Officials say the woman was not wearing a seatbelt. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the accident is urged to contact the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700.