Edinburg police arrest man in connection with discovery of stash house holding 21 migrants

A 35-year-old man is in custody on a possession charge after police say he led them to a stash house holding 21 migrants.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Thompson Street at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a man screaming in the street, according to a news release.

The 35-year-old man told police at the scene he was being held against his will at a home in the 1600 block of Bract Street.

Officers went to the home and discovered 21 migrants were being housed inside the residence, the news release stated.

Responding officers also discovered 42 grams of meth methamphetamine, according to the release.

The 21 migrants were released to the custody of Border Patrol.

The man in the street was arrested by Edinburg police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and is pending arraignment, police added.