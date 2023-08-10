Edinburg police cracking down on drunk driving

The Edinburg Police Department has reported 225 DWI arrests from mid-July to now.

"This year we've had six crashes and nine losses of life in those six crashes. We have to do something, and we have been doing something, our officers are making arrests," Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala said.

It's a big increase compared to the 342 arrests made throughout all of last year. Officers are on track to surpass that number this year. It's a record the police department does not want to break.

"Impaired driving is just not going to be accepted in our community," Ayala said. "We just want you to make a plan. Don't get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you have been drinking, or you're intoxicated."

Late last month, four people died after they were hit by a suspected drunk driver in Edinburg.

Edinburg is a no refusal city, which means if anyone is pulled over and refuses a breathalyzer test, then a warrant will be obtained to test their blood alcohol level.