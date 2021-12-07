x

Edinburg Police Department collecting gifts for annual toy drive

2 hours 15 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, December 07 2021 Dec 7, 2021 December 07, 2021 7:45 AM December 07, 2021 in News - Local
By: Cassandra Garcia

The Edinburg Police Department’s 26th annual toy giveaway is still in the collection phase.

The department has already collected up to $20,000 in gifts, but they still need donations to help as many needy families as they can this holiday season.

Lt. Reynaldo Sepulveda says it’s not about how expensive a gift is, it’s about the number of families they can help.

“You can spend whatever you wish on spending," Sepulveda said. "Remember, if you want to spend more money, then get us a good amount of toys if you are going to spend money.”

The drive-thru giveaway will be taking place Saturday, Dec. 18 just outside the Edinburg Police Department. All Edinburg families are welcome to stop by and pick up a gift on the day of the giveaway, but toys will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The gift should be unwrapped, and for ages up to 16 years old. Collection ends on Dec. 14. 

If you’re interested in donating, you can find a blue box at the locations below:

  • Three Walgreens in Edinburg 
  • Three CVS Stores in Edinburg 
  • Edinburg City Hall
  • Edinburg Police Dept.
  • Edinburg Library
  • Edinburg Chamber of Commerce
  • Wing Barn
  • Priscilla Farmers Insurance
  • Texas National Bank
  • Texas Regional Bank
  • Academy Sports & Outdoors
