Edinburg police identify victim in fatal mother-daughter crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

Police continue to investigate the fatal one-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Edinburg mother on Sunday, according to a news release.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the 4900 block of South 25th Avenue in reference to the crash, where they found two women who were ejected from their vehicles.

The passenger, 45-year-old as Idaleen Ramos Sanchez was unresponsive and declared dead at the hospital.

Sanchez’s daughter — identified as 20-year-old Aylin Julissa Sanchez — was the driver of the vehicle and is hospitalized in stable condition, the release stated.

Neither of the women were wearing their seatbelts, police added.