Edinburg police find Woman dead in apartment, no foul play suspected

57 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, August 22 2023 Aug 22, 2023 August 22, 2023 2:42 PM August 22, 2023 in News - Local

Edinburg police are investigating an unattended death at the 3800 block of La Sienna Parkway.

Police were called to respond to a welfare concern Tuesday morning. Officers made entry to the residence, where they located a dead 23-year-old female, according to a news release.

The release says there were no signs of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

