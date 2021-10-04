Man released from Hidalgo County jail fatally hit by Weslaco ambulance, police say

Edinburg police are investigating after a man was fatally hit by a Weslaco ambulance outside of the Hidalgo County jail Monday morning, according to a news release from the city of Edinburg.

Just before 6 a.m., Edinburg police responded to the 500 block of East Cibolo Road regarding an auto-pedestrian crash.

When police arrived, they found a man on the ground who had just been hit by a Weslaco ambulance.

Police say the ambulance was traveling westbound on El Cibolo when the man ran northbound across the road.

The 35-year-old man, who has not been identified, had just been released from Hidalgo County jail earlier in the morning, police said.

The identity of the man will be released pending notification of next of kin. The case remains under investigation.