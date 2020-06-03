Three rushed to hospital after shooting, stabbing incident in Edinburg
Police are investigating an incident that occurred near Expressway 281 in Edinburg.
It occurred on the 1200 block of East Canton Road. A preliminary investigation revealed a stabbing and shooting happened involved at least three men.
All the men were rushed to a hospital with two being treated with gunshot wounds that are considered non-life-threatening. The third had stab wounds and is in critical condition.
Investigators are questioning possible suspects.
According to Edinburg police Chief Cesar Torres, there are multiple crime scenes near the Texas Inn and a vehicle chase also occurred.
