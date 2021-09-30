Edinburg police investigating shooting death of 41-year-old woman

Edinburg police officers are investigating a shooting that left a 41-year-old woman dead.

Officers responded to a business in the 300 block of Conquest Blvd. Wednesday just after 5 p.m. where they found the body of the unidentified victim with a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The investigation is ongoing and the identity of the woman is not being released pending notification of next of kin. No other details were available.