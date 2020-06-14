x

Edinburg Police Searching for Burglary Suspect

2 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Saturday, March 17 2018 Mar 17, 2018 March 17, 2018 3:55 PM March 17, 2018 in News

EDINBURG - The Edinburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a burglary suspect.

Miguel Vidales-Sarmiento is accused of breaking into a home on Campanario Circle March 7.

Police warn the public to take caution because the suspect may be armed due to stolen weapons.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edinburg Crime Stoppers at (956) 383-8477.

