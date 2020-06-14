Edinburg Police Searching for Burglary Suspect
EDINBURG - The Edinburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a burglary suspect.
Miguel Vidales-Sarmiento is accused of breaking into a home on Campanario Circle March 7.
Police warn the public to take caution because the suspect may be armed due to stolen weapons.
Anyone with information is asked to call Edinburg Crime Stoppers at (956) 383-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Valley restaurants to now allow 75% capacity, still making adjustments to follow...
-
Pharr city commissioner issues apology for comment calling 'chainsaw man' a hero
-
STHS doctor suggests telehealth for patients struggling with money amid pandemic
-
Woman worries about loved one in Weslaco nursing home after three employees...
-
Group recognizes two fallen officers in the Valley in traveling memorial