Edinburg police seek to identify auto theft suspects

The Edinburg Police Department is trying to identify two suspects in an auto theft investigation.

Police say the two were involved in the theft of a F-350 with an attached trailer.

On Thursday, police responded to the El Tigre convenience store on the 1400 block of 281 regarding a stolen vehicle.

Detectives say a man and a woman were caught on surveillance video entering the store at about 6 a.m.

Minutes later, construction workers with a local company pulled up in a white 2020 Ford F-350 truck with a Texas flag on the side door.

"The occupants of the truck enter the convenience store as the couple walks out. The man and woman are then spotted getting into the White F350 and driving off heading eastbound on East Trenton Road," according to a press release from Edinburg police.

The man, believed to be between 25 and 35, was wearing a gray shirt, dark pants and a Nike bucket hat.

The woman, believed to be around the same age, was wearing a gray sweater, blue jean shorts and white tennis shoes.

If you know who the individuals are, contact Edinburg police at 956-383-7411 or Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 956-383-TIPS.