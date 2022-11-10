Edinburg police seeking man wanted in connection with drive-by shooting

The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an October drive-by shooting, according to a news release.

Police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting at the 3500 block of North Doolittle Road on Monday, October 24, the news release stated.

No injuries from the shooting were reported.

Detectives were able to locate the suspect vehicle, a gray 2003 Hyundai Accent, abandoned at a local restaurant.

Police are seeking a man believed to be in his mid-late 20s, 5'6" tall, and weighing approximately 150-180 pounds. He was seen wearing a dark-colored cap, black polo shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes, the news release stated.

Anyone with any information on the suspect’s identity and whereabouts are urged to contact Edinburg Crimestoppers at 956-383-8477.