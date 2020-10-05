Edinburg police use tower to monitor vandalism on political signs during election season

On the corner of Freddy Gonzalez Drive and Sugar Road, residents can see a vacant lot filled with political signs and an Edinburg police tower monitoring the area 24/7.

Arielle Benedict, an Edinburg police public information officer said the towers are used every year due to vandalism reports during election time.

"All elected official signs have been vandalized— it's not for one specific party over the other it's pretty much both sides of the signs are being vandalized," Benedict said

