Edinburg pond reservoir closed due to sinkhole repairs
On Wednesday, the city of Edinburg announced that an area commonly used by hikers had been closed due to a sinkhole.
The Chapin Pond Reservoir, located on the southeast corner of Chapin and Sugar roads, is closed and major repairs are underway.
There is no word on how long the repairs will take.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville city commissioners discuss latest coronavirus testing data
-
Sharyland holds drive-by graduation for top 10 students
-
High school sweethearts say Edinburg prom cancellation not spoiling experience
-
South Padre Island task force reinforcing sand dunes ahead of hurricane season
-
Some Valley residents confused as to which parks reopened after state announcement