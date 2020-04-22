x

Edinburg pond reservoir closed due to sinkhole repairs

4 hours 44 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 April 22, 2020 10:25 AM April 22, 2020 in News - Local

On Wednesday, the city of Edinburg announced that an area commonly used by hikers had been closed due to a sinkhole.

The Chapin Pond Reservoir, located on the southeast corner of Chapin and Sugar roads, is closed and major repairs are underway.

There is no word on how long the repairs will take.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days