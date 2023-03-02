Edinburg residents plead guilty to charges of forcing human smuggling victims to work without pay
Two Edinburg residents face up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to holding three migrants hostage and forcing them to work without pay
Eduardo Gomez and Margarita Alvarez were arrested in July 2021 and accused of forcing three human smuggling victims and forced them to work to pay off their fees.
One of the victims was forced to work as their nanny and housekeeper, and also worked at a fireworks stand the suspects operated.
Two of the victims were also forced to sell drugs outside a bar in Edinburg.
Gomez and Alvarez are set to be sentenced on May 9, 2023. Gomez remains in custody while Alvarez is out on bond.
