Edinburg Rotary Club teams up with non-profit to deliver meals to Haiti

The Edinburg Rotary Club teamed up with the non-profit organization Rise Against Hunger to assemble over 14,000 meals that are headed to Haiti.

The meals include rice, soy, dehydrated veggies and vitamin packets that will be distributed to underprivileged children and families in need of food.

"Our motto in rotary is service above self so we are here to help out the less fortunate and it's our call,” Edinburg Rotary Club incoming District Governor Amando Chapa said.

Over 80 members of the Edinburg Rotary Club put the meals together with the help of local high school students.