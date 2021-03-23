Edinburg school district celebrates free meal milestone

The Edinburg school district marked a major milestone Tuesday after providing millions of meals to children in the last year during the pandemic.

"We hit 6.5 million meals that we served," Edinburg school board President Miguel “Mike” Farias said.

The distribution first began last year during the lockdown when the district began providing breakfast and lunch to all children under the age of 18 in the community five days a week.

When added up, all the distributed meals totaled up to 6,500,000.

"We're doing our best to use all our resources, which are our tax dollars that people pay, to service and give back to our community,” Farias said, adding that the district's child nutrition program was crucial in organizing, serving and delivering the meals.