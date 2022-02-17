Edinburg SPARC program continues to assist small business owners

An Edinburg business owner says she especially grateful for the city's SPARC program.

Ashley Wheeler, co-owner of North to South Creative Designs, runs her customization business out of her house. When the pandemic began, Wheeler said she saw a big decline in orders.

"People were thinking about toilet paper and water, they weren't thinking about T-shirts,” Wheeler said. “They weren't thinking about special events, and it really took a toll on my business."

Thanks to Edinburg’s SPARC program, Wheeler received financial assistance, which ultimately allowed her to expand.

"My first SPARC, I bought this heat press and I actually bought this oven," Wheeler said. "That's when I started with the tumblers and I started with just the coasters and pop sockets and blankets."

Now, she's getting another grant worth $2,000 for home-based businesses. Wheeler says SPARC has given her more than just monetary help.

“I also was able to go through a process to create a plan, a business plan through FEMA as part of this application and now I have really intentional plans if something were to occur,” Wheeler said.