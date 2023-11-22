Edinburg stores participating in Small Business Saturday campaign through the end of the year
Edinburg is adding a spin to Small Business Saturday by extending it to five weeks in the city.
City leaders say they're pushing for more customers at their stores.
Small businesses make up 90% of registered businesses in Edinburg.
“By supporting local shopping, we're really supporting our neighbors our friends,” Society 204 Director of Operations Renee Sanchez said.
A total of 30 businesses are participating in the campaign.
A digital coupon book for Edinburg shops is also available.
