Edinburg stores participating in Small Business Saturday campaign through the end of the year

Edinburg is adding a spin to Small Business Saturday by extending it to five weeks in the city.

City leaders say they're pushing for more customers at their stores.

Small businesses make up 90% of registered businesses in Edinburg.

“By supporting local shopping, we're really supporting our neighbors our friends,” Society 204 Director of Operations Renee Sanchez said.

A total of 30 businesses are participating in the campaign.

A digital coupon book for Edinburg shops is also available.

