Edinburg student remembered after losing battle to cancer

Family and friends are remembering an Edinburg boy who lost his fight against cancer over the weekend.

Jose Rodrigo San Vicente's mom, Rosa Vazquez, is remembering her little boy as the smart middle schooler he was.

"He dreamt of being a doctor, a math teacher, a firefighter, a police officer, a soccer player, a painter, a musician. He wanted to be everything," Rosa said.

After a seven-year battle with cancer, Rodrigo died at his home Sunday.

Rodrigo attended Jefferson Elementary in Edinburg, where he continued to study with his classmates as he went through chemotherapy.

"It was hard to see he couldn't be a normal kid," Rosa said.

The family is originally from Veracruz. They sought treatment in their home country, but after Rodrigo's treatment hit a dead end at a hospital in Monterrey, they sought treatment at DHR Health.

That would turn into more than six years of treatments and surgeries in the Rio Grande Valley, fighting kidney and then lung cancer.

"You know during this difficult situation, it's hard to put a smile on your face, and when he was on campus when he was there, we always saw him in the hallways with a smile," Jefferson Elementary School Librarian Raul Gonzalez said.

Teachers at Rodrigo's school supported the family, even visiting them at home. Anything to help the family feel supported.

Rodrigo's parents say, although their son was just 12 years old, his outlook on life is one they will now use to cope with their loss.

Watch the video above for the full story.