Edinburg teen charged with making terroristic threat against IDEA Academy students and staff

A 16-year-old student at an IDEA Academy campus in Edinburg was arrested Tuesday for making threats against students and staff members, according to a news release.

The unidentified teen was charged with terroristic threat.

The teen is accused of making several verbal threats Friday to students and staff during school hours at the IDEA Academy located in the 3300 block of E. Texas Road, the news release stated.

The threats were reported to police on Monday.

“A school employee and several students overheard the 16-year-old student make comments threatening to cause serious bodily injury to the staff and students attending the school,” the news release stated.

The student was transported to the Hidalgo County Juvenile Facility.