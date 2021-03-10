x

Edinburg to distribute wristbands for first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

By: KRGV Digital Staff
The city of Edinburg will hold a first dose vaccine clinic on Thursday, March 11. 

Wristbands for the clinic will be distributed on Wednesday, March 10, starting at 1 p.m. at the Richard R. Flores Stadium located at 1800 S. Stadium Drive in Edinburg. 

A photo ID will be required to obtain a wristband.

A thousand wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis for the following eligible recipients:

  • School and child care personnel
  • Frontline healthcare workers
  • People 65 years or older
  • People 18 years and older with a health condition

The clinic on Thursday will start at 7 a.m. and is a partnership between the city of Edinburg, Edinburg CISD and the Hidalgo County Health Department. 

