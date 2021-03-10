Edinburg to distribute wristbands for first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic
The city of Edinburg will hold a first dose vaccine clinic on Thursday, March 11.
Wristbands for the clinic will be distributed on Wednesday, March 10, starting at 1 p.m. at the Richard R. Flores Stadium located at 1800 S. Stadium Drive in Edinburg.
A photo ID will be required to obtain a wristband.
A thousand wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis for the following eligible recipients:
- • School and child care personnel
- • Frontline healthcare workers
- • People 65 years or older
- • People 18 years and older with a health condition
The clinic on Thursday will start at 7 a.m. and is a partnership between the city of Edinburg, Edinburg CISD and the Hidalgo County Health Department.
