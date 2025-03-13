Edinburg to highlight accomplishments during State of the City event

The Edinburg State of the City address is happening Thursday.

Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. will be highlighting the city's accomplishments over the past year. He'll also be looking ahead to the rest of 2025.

Garza will be speaking from the ACE Center in Edinburg. He's inviting residents to come out to the celebration, the theme of which is Excellence in Action.

The event will focus on the changes made to the city's infrastructure in the last year. The city made major improvements to its roads and drainage system, something city leaders say will continue this year, and are planning to invest another $90 million.

The four-time All American City is ranked 4th when it comes to growth in the Rio Grande Valley.

The addition of the University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley's division one football team this year is also a major driver for improvements.

"We are widening Freddy Gonzalez Boulevard. We are converting it to a boulevard, so as a matter of fact when you get to the Robert and Janet Vackner Stadium, that's going to be improved upon largely like other sports parks. So we're looking forward to that, but also sharing with the residents how we are expanding on our infrastructure, fixing our waste water treatment plant," Garza said.

The mayor says it's important for residents to know what's going in with their city government.

"To be aware of what's happening at the State of the City, it's a good way to let them know that a recap of what happens. That is exactly why we have it at night, we know everybody works and those things, and we have had it every year since my term started," Garza said.

This will also be Garza's last state of the city address. Garza was elected back in 2021 and has worked for the city for more than a decade.

He's expected to thank his staff and residents for their support after he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The State of the City Address starts at 7 p.m.

You can watch the event on Somos El Valle Channel 5.2, cable 1240, and on the Channel 5 News website and Facebook page.